BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was struck by a vehicle on Highway 119 and died later.

Ignacio Alejandro Razo, 33, was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Highway 119 east of Hughes Lane on May 15, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said Razo was taken to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries hours later on May 16.