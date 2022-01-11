Man struck and killed by vehicle on Buck Owens Blvd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Monday night just before 9 p.m. police responded to Buck Owens Boulevard near Gilmore Avenue for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to the department. When officers arrived they found a man in the roadway with major injuries. The man died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police, according to BPD. Speed does not appear to be a factor in this incident.

A preliminary investigation determined the man had been crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk when he was stuck by the vehicle, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation and the name of the man will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

This marks the first pedestrian fatal this year, according to 17 News’ count.