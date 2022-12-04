BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called were called to the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway just after 2:30 a.m. for a person down in the roadway.

Investigators said a man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described by police as an early 2000s white four-door sedan with a spoiler and major front-end damage. Officials say two other vehicles may be possibly involved in the crash. They are described as:

A gray truck, possibly a Toyota Tundra

A red sedan, possibly an early 2000s model Toyota Corolla

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the pedestrian at a later time.

This incident is the second deadly hit-and-run pedestrian collision being investigated by Bakersfield police this weekend.

Anyone with information about the Stockdale Highway collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.