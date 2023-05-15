The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man struck in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Brundage Lane on May 7.

Aaron Floyd Franklin, 22, of Bakersfield was the pedestrian killed in the crash, according to the coroner’s office. Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Franklin was crossing the roadway northbound and outside a crosswalk when the car fatally struck him.

It is unknown if alcohol, drugs, or speed were factors in the crash and the investigation is ongoing, the release says.