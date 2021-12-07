Man killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-5 identified

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a Los Angeles man who died after being struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 5 near Frazier Park on Saturday night.

The man was Arturo Velazco Santos, 39, of Los Angeles, according to the coroner.

On Dec. 4 around 10:24 p.m., the California Highway Patrol was called out for a multi-vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of I-5 just north of Frazier Mountain Park Road, according to CHP. When officers arrived they found it to be a crash involving a pedestrian and three vehicles.

After officers investigated it was determined that Santos had pulled over his vehicle and left it in the slow lane and proceeded to cross traffic lanes when he was struck by multiple vehicles. He died at the scene.

No other drivers were injured during the incident.

The crash is still under investigation by CHP.

There have been 51 pedestrian fatalities this year in Kern County, according to 17 News’ records.