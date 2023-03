BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man struck and killed by a vehicle on South Chester Avenue last week.

Jesus Alberto Nelson Jr., 37, of Bakersfield was identified as the man who was struck and killed on South Chester Avenue near South M Street, according to the coroner’s office. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was reported around 7:50 p.m., according to officials.