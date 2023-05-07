BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian occurred early Sunday morning in downtown Bakersfield, according to a release by the Bakersfield Police.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of Brundage Lane at 2:20 a.m. Sunday regarding a hit-and-run crash leaving a pedestrian injured. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the roadway suffering from major injuries, the release says.

Despite Bakersfield Fire and ambulance personnel arriving and attempting to save the pedestrian’s life, he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

The involved car fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the roadway northbound and outside a crosswalk when the car fatally struck him.

It is unknown if alcohol, drugs, or speed were factors in the crash and the investigation is ongoing, the release says.

The Kern County coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased at a later time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.