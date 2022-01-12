Louisiana man killed on Buck Owens Boulevard identified

Pedestrian Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Buck Owens Blvd Pedestrian Fatality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that was struck and killed by a vehicle on Buck Owens Boulevard Monday night.

Kevin Bernard Meyers, 55, of Baton Rogue, La., was hit on Buck Owens Boulevard near Gilmore Avenue just before 9 p.m. and pronounced dead in the scene.

Officials said Meyers was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk during a preliminary investigation. They said speed did not appear to be a factor in this incident.

This marks the first pedestrian fatal this year, according to 17 News’ count.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News