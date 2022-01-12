Louisiana man killed on Buck Owens Boulevard identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that was struck and killed by a vehicle on Buck Owens Boulevard Monday night.

Kevin Bernard Meyers, 55, of Baton Rogue, La., was hit on Buck Owens Boulevard near Gilmore Avenue just before 9 p.m. and pronounced dead in the scene.

Officials said Meyers was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk during a preliminary investigation. They said speed did not appear to be a factor in this incident.

This marks the first pedestrian fatal this year, according to 17 News’ count.