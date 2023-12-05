BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 155 east of Keysville Road Monday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a call of a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle at 8:20 p.m. A 29-year-old Kernville man was walking westbound on Highway 155 when he walked directly into the path of a 2009 Ford truck traveling at approximately 50-55 mph.

The right front side of the Ford struck the pedestrian and propelled the Kernville man in a northwesterly direction and came to rest down a dirt embankment. The pedestrian died of his injuries at the scene.

The Wofford Heights man driving the Ford truck remained at the scene cooperated with CHP’s investigation.

By KGET’s count this is the 50th pedestrian fatality this year in Kern County.

It is unknown if alcohol and or drugs were a factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.