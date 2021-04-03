Kern County receiving total of $2.7M from Caltrans to fund pedestrian safety projects

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Kern County is receiving a total of $2.7 million from Caltrans to fund pedestrian safety projects.

Caltrans’ Highway Safety Improvement Program awarded $1.3 million to the county itself to upgrade striping of all county-maintained multi-lane roads, upgrade guardrails, improve the safety of the curve on Wheeler Ridge Road with chevron signs and more.

Caltrans said the county is also getting $375,000 to upgrade about 27 miles of bike lane striping over 22 miles of roadway.

The city of Bakersfield is receiving a total of about $832,000 from the program to fund two projects. The largest, which is receiving $586,000 in funding, involves upgrading signal heads and mast arms for traffic signals at Beale Avenue and Monterey Street as well as at Beale Avenue and Niles Street.

The city will receive $246,100 to install pedestrian flashing beacons at the crosswalk on Old Farm Road in front of Veterans Elementary School and at the crosswalk on Mountain Vista Drive in front of Earl Warren Jr. High School.

Lastly, the city of McFarland will receive $250,000 to install warning signs and upgrade markings at uncontrolled crosswalks.

“Safety is always our number one priority,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “These projects will enhance system-wide safety features, including expanded access to protected walkways and bikeways, and will move us closer to our goal of reducing serious injuries and fatalities on California roadways.”