BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 17. in downtown Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police responded to the intersection of 20th Street and F Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police said Majid Mojibi Yazdi, 75, of Bakersfield, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 20th Street and F Street.

He was transported to Kern Medical where he died of his injuries the following morning.