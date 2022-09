BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who died after being hit multiple times by vehicles on Sept. 16. in northwest Bakersfield, according to KCSO.

Bakersfield police said a preliminary investigation showed multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian that was laying in the roadway in the 11800 block of Olive Drive.

Vincent Ortiz Hernandez, 62, suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.