BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run collision on Dec. 2 in south west Bakersfield.

KCSO identified Derek Ramirez, 39, of Taft as the man struck by a vehicle on White Lane near South Real Road around 9:45 p.m.

Police said the suspect vehicle is described as a gray mid-2010s model Subaru WRX sedan with front end damage.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.