BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that severely injured a juvenile Saturday night.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to Brimhall Road near Jewetta Avenue just after 8:45 p.m. for a pedestrian collision. According to police, a juvenile was struck, suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. An age for the juvenile was not immediately available.

A suspect vehicle was described as a small black SUV with front-end damage seen heading westbound on Brimhall Road following the collision, according to police.

Traffic is closed on Brimhall Road between Jewetta Avenue and Lotus Cove Drive for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.