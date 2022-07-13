BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hit and run of a pedestrian on Chester Avenue and Warren Avenue Wednesday morning caused moderate injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

It was originally reported on the CHP incident page that the incident “appears intentional.” Robert Rodriguez with CHP told 17 News he does not think the hit and run was intentional because the Sheriff’s Office is not investigating.

The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. CHP reported a blue Honda Civic with paper plates drove onto the sidewalk and hit the pedestrian.

CHP said the victim was lying in the bike lane of the road wearing a white shirt, jeans and black Nikes.

CHP reported that the suspect vehicle fled towards North High School.

The victim has been taken to Kern Medical with moderate injuries, according to CHP.

CHP deputies found car in alley off 500 block Wilson.

This story will be updated.