BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created for Cesar Tlatelpa, the man who was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash on April 13.

The Tlatelpa family identified Cesar and ask the community to help donate to the page to help cover funeral costs. Tlatelpa was the oldest of five children, helped raise his younger siblings and was a great person to be around, Cesar’s brother, Aurelio Tlatelpa, said on the GoFundMe page.

Tlatelpa is survived by his two children, parents and siblings.

CHP said a witness at the scene described the vehicle that fled following the crash on Weedpatch Highway as a white Nissan sedan, possibly a Sentra or Altima model. The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Weedpatch Highway.

You can donate to Tlatelpa’s page here.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash or identity of the driver involved is asked to call CHP in Bakersfield at 661-396-6600.