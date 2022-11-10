BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a call Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian was 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi, pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Fanucchi was crossing westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway outside of a crosswalk and was struck first by a silver sedan and then by a second vehicle, described as a black Chevy, who also fled the scene. Now, her family wants answers. Her sister, Jamie Endes, is still reliving the night she received the devastating phone call that changed everything.

“There are no words that can describe the hurt that we are feeling right now. It is tragic. You never expect this is going to happen to you. We’re trying to get through it,” said Endes.

Fanucchi leaves three daughters and a husband. Her 13-year-old daughter, Londyn, shares that she wants justice for her mother and her memory to help prevent other pedestrian fatalities.

“I just want justice; I just don’t want it to happen to anyone else because a life could be someone’s everything,” said Londyn.

Her mother was her everything and her motivation to keep fighting until investigators discover who took her life on that tragic Friday evening.

To help the family through this challenging time and help with funeral expenses, they have started a gofundme.