Family of 17-year-old killed in Union Avenue collision asks for help to pay for funeral costs

Pedestrian Safety
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a teenage girl is asking for help to lay her to rest after she was struck and killed by a vehicle last week.

Sadie Najera, 17, was crossing Union Avenue between Belle Terrace and Ming Avenue on May 13 when she was struck by a driver.

Her family says Sadie had just left her grandmother’s home to get food when she was hit.

“Sadie was very loved, a very happy person, always smiling and always laughing, you know. She had a big heart and she loved kids,” Sadie’s mother, Diana Villareal said.

The family held a car wash Thursday to raise money for funeral expenses. They also have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for costs.

You can donate using this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News