Family of 17-year-old killed in Union Avenue collision asks for help to pay for funeral costs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a teenage girl is asking for help to lay her to rest after she was struck and killed by a vehicle last week.
Sadie Najera, 17, was crossing Union Avenue between Belle Terrace and Ming Avenue on May 13 when she was struck by a driver.
Her family says Sadie had just left her grandmother’s home to get food when she was hit.
“Sadie was very loved, a very happy person, always smiling and always laughing, you know. She had a big heart and she loved kids,” Sadie’s mother, Diana Villareal said.
The family held a car wash Thursday to raise money for funeral expenses. They also have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for costs.
You can donate using this link.