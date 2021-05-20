Family of 17-year-old killed in Union Avenue collision asks for help to pay for funeral costs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a teenage girl is asking for help to lay her to rest after she was struck and killed by a vehicle last week.

Sadie Najera, 17, was crossing Union Avenue between Belle Terrace and Ming Avenue on May 13 when she was struck by a driver.

Her family says Sadie had just left her grandmother’s home to get food when she was hit.

“Sadie was very loved, a very happy person, always smiling and always laughing, you know. She had a big heart and she loved kids,” Sadie’s mother, Diana Villareal said.

The family held a car wash Thursday to raise money for funeral expenses. They also have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for costs.

You can donate using this link.