Photo of Ben Cano and his sister Rose Cano. Courtesy of Rose Cano.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story’s headline was updated to correct a spelling error.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man struck on Highway 99 near Olive Drive on Monday afternoon confirmed his death and identified him.

Rose Cano told KGET.com her younger brother Ben Cano, 33, was killed in a crash on Highway 99 on April 17. Rose said for an unknown reason her brother was crossing the highway.

Ben was always fun to be around and described him as “the kind of person to always bring somebody out of a slump.”

Rose shared her brother Ben was deaf and could not speak and hear and that both her mom and dad are deaf as well.

Ben Cano / Courtesy: Rose Cano

Ben Cano / Courtesy: Rose Cano

Everyone in the family remains in shock and Ben’s death is hard on their family, Rose told KGET.com.

A preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol reported the vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet was traveling at about 70 mph on southbound Highway 99 when the vehicle in front slowed down.

The vehicle slowing caused the driver of the Chevrolet to swerve into another lane and hit Ben. He was taken to Kern Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to CHP.

A GoFundMe was created by the family to help lay Ben to rest. Click here to go to the GoFundMe,