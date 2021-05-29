Elderly pedestrian listed as critical following Columbus Street collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An elderly man is listed as critical after he was struck by vehicle Saturday morning on Columbus Street, according to Bakersfield police.

Officials said the collision happened in the 3700 block of Columbus Street just before 7 a.m. BPD says the man was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle and suffered major injuries. He was taken to a hospital and was listed as critical.

The driver involved in the collision cooperated with investigators, and police say alcohol, drugs or speed did not appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.