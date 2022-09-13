BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With traffic deaths at crisis level, the California Office of Traffic Safety and California Department of Transportation have released a statewide education program encouraging drivers to help reverse the trend.

‘Share the Road. Share the Responsibility’ campaign line up with California’s Pedestrian Safety Month, according to OTS deputy director, Tim Weisberg.

The sophomore year of the campaign features 10-second videos highlighting the benefits of safely sharing the road with all road users. The program will also add shorter social media videos that will add context to the relationship of high speed vehicles and a greater likelihood of serious injury or death for pedestrians or bicyclists, Weisberg said.

Drivers struck and killed 7,485 people in 2021 or an average of 20 people every day-an 11.5% increase from 2020 and a 40-year high, according to OTS.

An estimated 42,915 people were killed in vehicle crashes throughout the country last year, including 4,258 deaths in Calif.-nearly 10% of all traffic deaths in the U.S.

The OTS and Caltrans have some tips for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to ‘share the road’ and look out for one another:

Drivers

Follow the speed limit. Slow down on busy streets with more bicyclists and pedestrians.

Avoid distractions like cell phones, in-dash touchscreens, and other actions that take your eyes or mind off the road.

Yield to pedestrians and stop for people walking at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Respect bicyclists. Provide at least 3 feet of space when passing and only do so when it’s safe.

Pedestrians

Be aware of approaching vehicles.

Use crosswalks when available, especially at stop signs or signals. Be careful crossing at night when it is harder to see or when crossing busier streets with more lanes and higher speed limits.

Be visible. Wear light colors, reflective material and carry a flashlight at night or dawn/dusk.

Bicyclists

Travel in the same direction of traffic. Bicyclists have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.