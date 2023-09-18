BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to a crash that left a pedestrian dead on Meacham Road early Sunday morning, according to Bakersfield police.

BPD arrested and identified the driver Mao Ernesto Arias, 47, for DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter charges and is being held on $120,000 bail. He is due to appear in court Tuesday, according to court records.

According to BPD, a preliminary investigation revealed Arias was traveling west on Meacham Road, around 2:38 a.m., when he struck the pedestrian who was also travelling west in the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he died, officials said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.