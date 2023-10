BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a train in Delano on Aug. 9.

Coroner officials say Antonia Saucedo De Meza, 82, of Earlimart, was struck by a train on 12th Avenue east of Glenwood Street just after 8 a.m.

The cause of her death is multiple blunt force trauma and the manner is an accident, according to coroner officials.

Union Pacific Railroad is investigating the incident.