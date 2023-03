The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a pedestrian who was killed in a crash on South Union Avenue last month.

Ma Virinealiz Alconera Ambal, 61, was the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle on South Union Avenue at Adams Street on Feb. 7, according to the coroner’s office. Ambal was declared dead at the scene.

The coroner determined the cause of Ambal’s death as blunt injuries and the manner as an accident.