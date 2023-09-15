The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a Clovis woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Mettler Frontage Road.

According to coroner officials, Kalliope Kione Mediciano, 44, of Clovis was struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of Mettler Frontage Road and was pronounced dead at the scene on Aug. 2.

The California Highway Patrol told 17 News officers were dispatched to a crash at a Speedway Gas Station on Mettler Frontage Road.

Officers say it was determined the pedestrian was not struck by a vehicle at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of her death.

The highway patrol is investigating this incident.