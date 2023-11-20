BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian who was struck by two cars and died on South Union Avenue on Sept. 18, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Officials identified Pedro Alonso Arredondo, 50, of Bakersfield as the pedestrian who died in the early Monday morning crash. His official cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death has been ruled an accident.

According to CHP officer Thomas Martinez, the crash happened when the 50-year-old pedestrian attempted to walk from east to west through Union Avenue traffic lanes and was struck by a Toyota Corolla in the number one traffic lane.

Shortly after the Toyota struck the pedestrian, a second dark-colored sedan also hit the pedestrian as he lay in the roadway after the initial crash. The driver of the sedan fled the scene.

The driver that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and cooperated with CHP’s investigation. Officials did not release any new information about any leads on the second vehicle involved in the crash.