BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Niles Street in late October.

According to coroner officials, Ismael Rodriguez, 69, of Bakersfield was struck by a vehicle on Niles Street near Barlow Street at about 10:46 p.m.

He was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead on Oct. 29.

The driver who struck Rodriguez stayed at the scene and called 911. According to officials, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.