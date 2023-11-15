BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was struck by a vehicle while riding in a wheelchair on Kern Canyon Road.

Coroner officials say, Alfonso Marroquin Martinez, 66, of Bakersfield, was struck by a vehicle on Kern Canyon Road near Shalane Avenue on Nov. 2 at about 6:11 p.m.

Martinez was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead on Nov. 11.

At the time of the crash, a 19-year-old man was driving a Nissan westbound on Kern Canyon Road, just west of Shalane Avenue, at an undetermined rate of speed, according to CHP.

For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan struck the man in the wheelchair, causing him to be ejected.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and any witnesses with information are encouraged to contact California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield Area at 661-396-6600.