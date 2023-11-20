BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was struck by a vehicle in south Bakersfield in September.

Coroner officials say Stephen Howard Georgi, 68, of Bakersfield was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of Hughes Lane on Sept. 26.

Georgi was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the cause of his death was multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death was accidental.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the police’s investigation. Drug or alcohol impairment was not a factor for the driver of the car.