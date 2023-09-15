BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash outside a nightclub on Baker Street on Aug. 27.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Isaac Meza Tadeo, 58, of Delano. Tadeo was taken to a local hospital where he died on Sept. 13.

KGET previously reported Tadeo was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway in front of El Montecito Club when a white, four-door SUV reversed into them and ran them over, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

According to police the vehicle then fled northbound on Baker Street.

Tadeo and a woman were taken to a local hospital.

The woman was identified as Carmen Esqueda by family. On the night of the incident, Esqueda was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating this crash.