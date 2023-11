BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was fatally injured when hit by a vehicle early Thanksgiving day on Union Avenue.

According to the coroner’s office, Martin Williams, 43, of Bakersfield was struck by a vehicle just before 3 a.m. Williams was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of his death.

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating this crash.