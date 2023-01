BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman struck and killed by a vehicle in South Bakersfield on Jan. 6.

According to the coroner’s office, Angie Parra 32, of Bakersfield was a pedestrian killed on South Union Avenue near Watts Drive that night.

Parra was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.