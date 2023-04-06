BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man struck and killed by a vehicle on March 31 in south Bakersfield.

According to the coroner’s office, Diego Samaniego, 24, of Bakersfield was the man struck and killed by a vehicle around 3:15 a.m. on March 31 on South H Street just south of Hosking Avenue.

Samaniego succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other details have been released about the incident. The coroner’s report said the Bakersfield Police Department is investigating.