BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified Anthony Jeremiah Mendez as the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Sept. 15.

Mendez, 25, of Bakersfield was struck by a vehicle in the 9500 block of Meacham Road.

According to BPD, a preliminary investigation revealed a man was traveling west on Meacham Road when he struck the Mendez who was also traveling west in the roadway. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the collision, but it is unknown which party is believed to have been intoxicated.

Mendez was transported to Kern Medical where he was later pronounced dead. According to his autopsy, Mendez’s official cause of death was listed as blunt injuries and the manner is an accident, the coroner said.