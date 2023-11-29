CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on California City Boulevard Wednesday night.

Coroner officials say Leah Makiah Ida Phillips, 27, of California City was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

California City police say Phillips was driving a vehicle on California City Boulevard near Deep Well Street when she pulled the vehicle over on the roadside and ran into traffic and was struck by an oncoming vehicle, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.