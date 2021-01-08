City of Bakersfield introduces new HAWK pedestrian signal on 24th Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new crossing signal has been installed on 24th Street, in the heart of the 24th Street Widening Project.

The pedestrian crossing signal is known as HAWK and is at 24th and Pine streets. It will be activated starting Monday, Jan. 11.

HAWK stands for High Intensity Activated Crosswalk.

According to the City of Bakersfield, pedestrians will activate the crossing signal by pushing a button, just like a traditional crosswalk, but motorists will see a flashing yellow light warning them to slow down and then stop. The light will then turn solid red indicating to motorists they must come to a complete stop until the light goes dark again.