BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol of Bakersfield is conducting an operation to focus on pedestrians and motorists yielding the right-of-way on Sept. 8.

Officials say the operation is called Enhanced Operation Focused on Pedestrian safety and CHP Officers dressed in plain clothing will be crossing the street while a uniformed officer will monitor the crosswalks.

The highway patrol officers will be looking for motorists and pedestrians yielding the right-of-way. Drivers and pedestrians stopped during the operation can be issued a warning or citation.

The operation will be conducted in heavily traveled crosswalks that have a high number of pedestrian crashes and fatalities, according to CHP.

CHP officials say crosswalk enforcement actions are effective in communicating the pedestrian right-of-way to drivers and pedestrians.