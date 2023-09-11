BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol issued 40 citations and educated citizens on the importance of pedestrian safety on Friday, Sept. 8 in a pedestrian safety operation.

According to CHP, the pedestrian safety enforcement operations were conducted in East Bakersfield on Niles Street at Webster Street and in Oildale on Roberts Lane at Plymouth Avenue.

In total 40 citations were issued by officers and an “untold number of citizens were educated on the importance of pedestrian safety,” according to the highway patrol.

In the operations, CHP officers were focused on drivers and pedestrians yielding the right-of-way.

CHP advises drivers to:

Lookout and yelled for the right-of-way to pedestrians.

Slow down when in the area where pedestrians may be.

Never pass a car that is stopped for a pedestrian.

CHP advises pedestrians to:

Cross at a corner, crosswalk or intersection.

Look both ways before crossing and make certain that the cars are yielding before crossing.

Wear bright colors, reflective clothing and use a flashlight when walking in the dark.

This operation was an ongoing effort to improve pedestrian safety, according to CHP.