Pedestrian struck, killed in East Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a collision Thursday night in East Bakersfield.

CHP Sgt. James Nabors said the collision was reported at around 8:51 p.m. in the 1700 block of Niles Street.

The pedestrian, described as an adult male, was crossing Niles Street and was struck by a driver. The pedestrian was lying in the roadway and suffered severe injuries. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene, Nabors said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Nabors said the driver used the vehicle to block the pedestrian’s body in the road.

The pedestrian was not using a crosswalk at the time of the collision, and Nabors urged pedestrians to use crosswalks when crossing the road.

“I know it’s an inconvenience,” Nabors said. “[A crosswalk] may be 200 feet out of your way, but it may save your life.”