Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Edison Highway collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night in East Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported at around 8:45 p.m. at Edison Highway and Chamberlain Avenue.

A white Honda Civic collided with a pedestrian who walking in the roadway and suffered moderate to severe injuries, CHP says.

The driver of the Civic stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors in the collision.

