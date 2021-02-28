UPDATE: Coroner identifies 25-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle on South Union Avenue

UPDATE (April 7, 2021): The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 25-year-old woman who was killed after she was struck by vehicle on South Union Avenue on Feb. 28.

The coroner identified the woman as Elizabeth Ann Wiseman of Bakersfield. She suffered serious injuries in the collision and later died at Kern Medical, according to the coroner.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly collision involving a pedestrian Sunday in South Bakersfield.

Around 6:42 p.m. officers responded to South Union Avenue, just south of Belle Terrace, for a crash involving a vehicle versus pedestrian.

The CHP says a woman was walking southbound on South Union Avenue when a vehicle traveling southbound hit her. The vehicle left the scene and details about the driver are unknown.

The woman was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries but later died.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, according to CHP.

The crash is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this crash, call the Bakersfield CHP Office at 661-396-6600.