CHP investigating deadly pedestrian collision on Hwy. 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A West Covina man has died after he was struck and killed while walking on Highway 99 at Ming Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says at around 1:08 a.m., the man was walking in an unknown direction on northbound Highway 99 when an unknown car, traveling northbound on the 99, struck the man. The car fled the scene immediately following the crash. Officers say the man died at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this crash, call the Bakersfield CHP Office at 661-396-6600.