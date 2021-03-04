Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Rosedale Highway in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died of her injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening on Rosedale Highway in Northwest Bakersfield.

The collision was reported at Rosedale Highway and Dean Avenue just before 7 p.m. Bakersfield police Sgt. Chance Koerner said. The woman was found suffering from major injuries and died at the scene.

The woman will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Koerner described the woman as possibly being in her mid-40s to mid-50s.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Koerner said alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been factors in the collision.

The woman who died was crossing northbound and was outside a crosswalk at the time of the crash, Koerner said.

Koerner urges all pedestrians to cross streets safely and quickly and to remain vigilant of any vehicles on the road.

Eastbound and westbound traffic was closed on Rosedale Highway between Calloway Drive and Verdugo Lane for several hours for the investigation.