CHP investigating after 74-year-old man found dead along Sierra Highway on Oct. 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating the death of a man who was struck by a vehicle and found dead along Sierra Highway in the early morning hours of Oct. 17.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Gary Rowland, 74, of Tehachapi. The coroner said Rowland was struck by a vehicle and was found dead just before 7 a.m. along Sierra Highway, north of Patterson Road near Rosamond.

It was not immediately clear when Rowland may have been struck. CHP is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CHP in Mojave at 661-824-2408.