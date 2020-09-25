CHP conducts pedestrian safety enforcement operation, issues 45 citations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol conducted a pedestrian safety enforcement operation Friday on the corners of Niles and Webster Streets, and Roberts Lane and Plymouth Avenue.

CHP said the operation focused on motorists and pedestrians that failed to yield the right-of-way or take unsafe and illegal actions. During the operation, 45 citations were issued along with seven warnings and one arrest for felon in possession of a loaded firearm, according to CHP. CHP said one vehicle was impounded.