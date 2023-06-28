BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans completed construction of a pedestrian hybrid beacon, known as a HAWK, in southeast Bakersfield.

The Pedestrian hybrid beacon can be found at the intersection of Union Avenue and 8th Street, according to officials.

According to Caltrans, this is the second pedestrian hybrid beacon in Bakersfield and the first one was installed on 24th Street and Pine Street about two years ago.

Officials say the pedestrian hybrid beacon remains dark until it is activated by a pedestrian or bicyclist by the touchless push button.

After the touchless button is activated, vehicle indications will change to flashing yellow and this alerts motorists that a bicyclist or pedestrian is waiting to cross.

Officials say drivers should slow down and prepare to stop because the indication is going to turn red.

Once the indication is red drivers must stop and pedestrians and bicyclists will be given the walk indication, according to Caltrans officials.

By KGET’s count, 33 pedestrians have been hit and killed by vehicles on Kern County roads.