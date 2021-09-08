BPD: Woman struck, killed in hit-and-run collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A woman was hit and killed by a car in Southwest Bakersfield Tuesday night.

The Bakersfield Police Department says it received reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the intersection of Stine Road and Ming Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived on scene, they discovered an adult female who was struck by an SUV. She sustained major injuries from the collision and was taken to a local hospital where she later died

The suspect fled eastbound on Ming Avenue in a red or orange 2020 Toyota C-HR SUV, according to police.

The victims identity will later be released by the Kern County corner’s office at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.