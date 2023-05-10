BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are asking for the community’s assistance identifying a suspect vehicle involved in the May 7 fatal hit-and-run crash.

Officers at the scene responded to the 400 block of Brundage Lane and found a man laying on the roadway suffering from major injuries.

Bakersfield Fire and EMT’s attempted to save the man’s life, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the department, the suspect vehicle is described as a 1995-2004 single cab Toyota Tacoma, dark red or maroon colored body paint with a slight lift. The truck may possibly have a PreRunner package.

Photo provided by Bakersfield Police Department.

Photo provided by Bakersfield Police Department.