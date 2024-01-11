BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was hit and killed near the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Real Road late Wednesday night, according to BPD.

A 79-year-old woman was found suffering from major injuries on westbound 3800 block of Stockdale Highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the vehicle that struck and killed the woman fled the scene. Officers did not release a suspect description Thursday morning.

It wasn’t immediately known if speed or impairment were factors in the crash, but are asking for any information to help identify the driver. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

The investigation is ongoing.