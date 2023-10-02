BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a 14-year-old girl dead.

According to Bakersfield police, the crash happened on Sept. 25 in the 900 block of Union Avenue around 10:50 p.m. The 14-year-old girl was pronounced dead on Sept. 28.

Courtesy: BPD

Courtesy: BPD

The suspect vehicle is described as a red hatchback with front end damage and a shattered windshield, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 661-327-7111 or Officer R. Robles at 661-852-786.